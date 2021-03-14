Advertisement

Marietta trees removed due to public safety concerns

Some trees were rotting, some were off-balance, and some were too tall.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 trees were removed and two were trimmed on Saturday, due to public safety concerns in Marietta.

What prompted the action was an insurance claim, according to Community Response Specialist Todd Stockel. A dead tree limb had fallen on to a parked vehicle, causing damage. After the incident, a contractor was called to inspect trees in the area, which lead to this project.

Multiple trees were too tall to be planted under the wires they were planted under, some were rotting, some were out of balance due to previous maintenance done by AEP, and one was leaning towards the street, Stockel said.

“The three trees that were worked on today on the even side of the street, one was completely removed due to the structure of the tree leaning, which was leaning towards the traffic and towards the power lines. That was probably the unsafest tree of the three.”

In fact, the tree could have taken out power or even hit a house.

Stockel added that this isn’t an isolated issue. Older trees in poor to severe conditions is an extensive issue throughout Marietta.

In the fall, six new trees will be planted to replace those removed.

