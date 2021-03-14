Monroe County Police Department looking for five missing teenagers

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, five teenagers, three males, and two females are missing from Monroe County, West Virginia.

The three males are said to be in a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with a West Virginia tag # 92W-625.

1st teenager; Turek Weikle DOB: 12/22/05

6 foot tall, blue eyes, medium-length dirty blonde hair, and has braces on his teeth. Wearing Black Shirt, Black Shorts, and black and white checkered VANS Shoes

Missing since early Sunday morning. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

2nd teenager; Clifton Gilkeson-Froelich, DOB: 10/21/05, 6′2″ height, 150 lbs, Blue eyes, blonde hair. Wearing a green Carhart hat, possible a pink hoodie, Tattoo right leg with a skull with a skateboard, also has a big scar on right forearm

Missing since early Sunday morning. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

3rd teenager; Jeremy Ray Nunez, DOB: 04/24/06, Height; 5′8″, 135 lbs, Brown eyes, brown hair. Wearing Black Air Force Nike Shoes, and a dark hoodie.

Missing since early Sunday morning. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle the females were in was involved in a motor vehicle crash on interstate 77 in Raleigh County.

J.C. Raeann Adkins dob: 09/20/05, 5′5″ height, 160 lbs, eyes brown, medium-length brown hair, wearing glasses.

Missing since early Sunday morning. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Savannah Chapion as of 03/14/21 this morning. dob: 12/17/05 4′10″ height, 112 lbs, dirty blonde hair, wearing yellow and white checkered vans shoes.

Missing since early Sunday morning. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information please call the Monroe County 911 center at 304-772-3911 or your local 911 center.

