Advertisement

Monroe County Police Department looking for five missing teenagers

Police lights
Police lights(.)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Chief Deputy James Hylton of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, five teenagers, three males, and two females are missing from Monroe County, West Virginia.

The three males are said to be in a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with a West Virginia tag # 92W-625.

1st teenager; Turek Weikle DOB: 12/22/05

6 foot tall, blue eyes, medium-length dirty blonde hair, and has braces on his teeth. Wearing Black Shirt, Black Shorts, and black and white checkered VANS Shoes

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Missing since early Sunday morning.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

2nd teenager; Clifton Gilkeson-Froelich, DOB: 10/21/05, 6′2″ height, 150 lbs, Blue eyes, blonde hair. Wearing a green Carhart hat, possible a pink hoodie, Tattoo right leg with a skull with a skateboard, also has a big scar on right forearm

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Missing since early Sunday morning.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

3rd teenager; Jeremy Ray Nunez, DOB: 04/24/06, Height; 5′8″, 135 lbs, Brown eyes, brown hair. Wearing Black Air Force Nike Shoes, and a dark hoodie.

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Missing since early Sunday morning.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle the females were in was involved in a motor vehicle crash on interstate 77 in Raleigh County.

J.C. Raeann Adkins dob: 09/20/05, 5′5″ height, 160 lbs, eyes brown, medium-length brown hair, wearing glasses.

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Missing since early Sunday morning.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Savannah Chapion as of 03/14/21 this morning. dob: 12/17/05 4′10″ height, 112 lbs, dirty blonde hair, wearing yellow and white checkered vans shoes.

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Missing since early Sunday morning.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information please call the Monroe County 911 center at 304-772-3911 or your local 911 center.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: Person killed in Wadesville Road crash identified
File image
Pedestrian transferred to hospital following a hit and run
Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County
Generic Coronavirus
W.Va. COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, March 13
Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult

Latest News

West Virginia COVID-19
11 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in W.Va. Sunday
Some trees were rotting, some were off-balance, and some were too tall.
Marietta trees removed due to public safety concerns
These neighborhood kids collected 22 garbage bags worth of litter.
Local kids clean up our streets
File image
Pedestrian transferred to hospital following a hit and run