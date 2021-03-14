Advertisement

Pedestrian transferred to hospital following a hit and run

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A woman was taken to the hospital following being hit by a car that drove off.

According to officials, a call came in at 7:04 p.m. Saturday night after a woman was struck by a car at the Sonic Drive-In in South Parkersburg.

The victim was complaining of arm and leg pain and was brought to Camden Clark Medical Center for further evaluation.

The identity and condition of the victim along with a description of the vehicle are currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update as we know more information.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County
The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: Person killed in Wadesville Road crash identified
From left to right: Mickey Hairston, James Beck, Richard Mollohan, and Stephanie Wright.
Four arrested during Vienna drug raid
Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
Humane Society of Parkersburg
Humane Society of Parkersburg is caring for several farm animals

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
W.Va. COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, March 13
Ray Brown served in the United States military from 1943-1945 and was apart of the 17th...
World War II Veteran discusses his time in the service
WTAP News @ 6 - Mackey signs with Robert Morris
WTAP News @ 6 - Mackey signs with Robert Morris
WTAP News @ 6 - 3 Warriors bound for state tourney
WTAP News @ 6 - 3 Warriors bound for state tourney