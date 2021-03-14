Pedestrian transferred to hospital following a hit and run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A woman was taken to the hospital following being hit by a car that drove off.

According to officials, a call came in at 7:04 p.m. Saturday night after a woman was struck by a car at the Sonic Drive-In in South Parkersburg.

The victim was complaining of arm and leg pain and was brought to Camden Clark Medical Center for further evaluation.

The identity and condition of the victim along with a description of the vehicle are currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update as we know more information.

