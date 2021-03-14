Advertisement

Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Two people out of Washington County have been arrested on multiple drug charges and outstanding warrants.

According to an Affidavit of Fact from the Washington County Sheriff, Amy Davis was arrested for tampering with drugs, trafficking drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse, and child endangerment.

Nicholas Patterson, who has an extensive criminal record, was also arrested and charged with similar drug charges as Davis, along with four outstanding and active warrants.

They include Felony Failure to Appear Contempt of Court, Felony Failure to Appear on Possession of Drugs, Misdemeanor warrant for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and a Parole Violation on the original charge of Dangerous Drugs.

The couple was living together in Davis’ apartment with her pre-teen child where witnesses said the two were selling methamphetamine out of their upstairs apartment in Belpre.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found various drug-related paraphernalia and a cell phone with messages that confirmed the couple was involved in drug trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: Person killed in Wadesville Road crash identified
File image
Pedestrian transferred to hospital following a hit and run
Washington County authorities have begun investigating the March 4 death of a Vincent man as a...
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County
Generic Coronavirus
W.Va. COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, March 13
Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult
UPDATE: Juvenile in baseball bat attack to face charges as adult

Latest News

Five missing out of Monroe County
WTAP News @ 6 Five teenagers missing
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
WTAP News @ 6- Washington County Drug Charges
Missing since early Sunday morning.
Monroe County Police Department looking for five missing teenagers
West Virginia COVID-19
11 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in W.Va. Sunday