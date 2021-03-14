Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Two people out of Washington County have been arrested on multiple drug charges and outstanding warrants.

According to an Affidavit of Fact from the Washington County Sheriff, Amy Davis was arrested for tampering with drugs, trafficking drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse, and child endangerment.

Nicholas Patterson, who has an extensive criminal record, was also arrested and charged with similar drug charges as Davis, along with four outstanding and active warrants.

They include Felony Failure to Appear Contempt of Court, Felony Failure to Appear on Possession of Drugs, Misdemeanor warrant for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and a Parole Violation on the original charge of Dangerous Drugs.

The couple was living together in Davis’ apartment with her pre-teen child where witnesses said the two were selling methamphetamine out of their upstairs apartment in Belpre.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found various drug-related paraphernalia and a cell phone with messages that confirmed the couple was involved in drug trafficking.

