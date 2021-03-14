Advertisement

WVU, Ohio State, and Ohio University earn bids to the NCAA Tournament

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA. (WTAP) -

It’s been almost two years since the NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament has happened, but following Sunday’s selection show, three college programs in the area are getting ready to dance again.

After winning the MAC Conference Title on Saturday 84-69 against Buffalo, the Ohio University Bobcats earned an automatic bid to the tournament. This will be the team’s first trip since 2012. They will face number 4 Virginia in the opening round on Saturday.

Despite the Buckeyes losing to Illinois in the Big 10 Championship game 91-88, Ohio State has earned a bid as well to the tournament since they are a top-ranked team in the country. The team will take on number 15 Oral Robert’s on Friday in their opening-round game.

Finally, the West Virginia University Mountaineers will go to the dance as well despite losing their game in the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State. West Virginia will be taking on number 14 Morehead State on Friday as well.

Due to the pandemic, all 67 games will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana throughout various basketball courts within the city. This includes two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Game times have not yet been determined. The Final Four is scheduled for April 3-5.

