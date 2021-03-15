Crews from 2 departments respond to report of house fire

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded to a report of house fire late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Kesteron Road about 5 p.m.

A Wood County 911 Center dispatch supervisor said an initial report indicted that the house was at least “partially involved.”

We have a reporter headed to the area and will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

