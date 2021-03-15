Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice announces additional eligibility for vaccinations in West Virginia.

The governor, at his Monday briefing, announced a number of additional pre-existing condtions for high-risk people. The eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine will be ages 16 and over, and 18 and over for the Moderna vaccine.

The conditions include high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, asthma, sickle cell anemia, neurological disorders and HIV.

Eligibility is also expanded for essential workers of all ages. The information is included at coronavirus.wv.gov.

58% of all people ages 65 and older in West Virginia have now been fully vaccinated. 638,000 total doses have been administered, including 215,000 for residents 65 and older.

The daily decline in the state’s active COVID-19 cases stopped Saturday at 55 consecutive days. The decline resumed Sunday, meaning the decline in the number of active cases has now continued for 56 of the last 57 days. Justice announced total cases are down 82% since mid-January.

The governor announced all school employees 50 years of age and older should be vaccinated by the end of the week.

Wood County, however, is now among the counties trailing in pre-registration for vaccinations.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s medical officer, is concerned cases could rise with travel on the increase, including spring break and holiday travel. She encourages people planning to travel to get tested.

