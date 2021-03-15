Advertisement

Local marble team aims for nationals

Fun fact: People who compete in marbles are called "mibsters."
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marble season has begun and these competitors are aiming for nationals.

Covid may have canceled last year’s championship but this team isn’t losing their marbles over it.

Maggie and Ricardo both qualified for last year’s national competition but the season was cut short.

Maggie remembered, “I was like really wanting it to happen but I knew it was safer if it didn’t.”

Still, the two are more than ready to bounce back this season.

Ricardo said, “Well I’m actually very confident.”

The two have been training for about two years. The practices are weekly.

Maggie described what goes into practices. “We play each other, we practice shooting, we learn some new stuff about marbles...stuff like that.”

Ricardo said his favorite part of playing marbles is meeting new people and the love of the game. Maggie, on the other hand, likes a little rivalry.

“Depending on who I’m playing, trying to beat them. Especially him,” she pointed at Ricardo.

Maggie was inspired to start playing because of her dad and Ricardo was drawn to the game because of how unique it is.

He said, “It was just something different. It’s just something you do not see every day so I thought this looks very interesting, I’d like to try this.”

For competitions, he has a trick up his sleeve. A lucky marble.

“I do have a special shooter. I have not used it yet this season,” he said.

From the sounds of it, these two don’t need the luck.

