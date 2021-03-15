Memorial Health System changes Covid testing schedule

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is changing its Covid testing schedule due to a drop in people getting tested.

The decrease has been gradual, according to Jennifer Offenberger of Memorial Health. At one point, the health system was seeing upwards of a couple hundred people a day but the number has since decreased substantially.

Now testing will take place Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 800 Pike Street in Marietta.

Offenberger assures us that the site is simple and easy to use. In fact, you can just show up without an appointment.

“You can come through the drive-thru area. It’s very safe. We have a system in place. We have signs that will lead you through as well as people who will direct you to the right place to go,” she said.

This is not the first time Memorial Health has cut back on its testing schedule. At one point they were running seven days a week, then they went to six, and now three. We’re all waiting on the day that number is zero.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.