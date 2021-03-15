Advertisement

Obituary: Anna Ruth Merriman

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anna Ruth Merriman, 93, of Parkersburg died March 11, 2021 Parkersburg Care Center.  She was born in Buckhannon, WV a daughter of the late Fred Guy Morrison and Elizabeth Ann Bennett.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, watching Christian programming, reading her well worn and marked Bible, and raising her family.  She loved her beautiful flowers and believed every flower was God smiling back at her.

She is survived by six children Patty Shreve of Parkersburg, Buddy Shreve (Alice) of Phillip, WV, Karen Swiger (Melvin) of Parkersburg, Fred Shreve (Betty) of Parkersburg, David Shreve (Sandy) of Vienna, WV and William Merriman, Jr. (Rachel) of Parkersburg; and a brother Ernest Morrison of Ohio.  Ruth had eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.  We would also like to recognize her special friends Annie Sacchi, Jackie Starkey, and the late Wilma Pence.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William O. Merriman, Sr. and two sisters Esta Costello and Lucy Ware.

As mom sank deeper into dementia we discovered she had been taken advantage of by greedy televangelists, phony charities, and threatening phone calls soliciting money.  Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you.”  We know mother has a room in one of those mansions.  To the above mentioned, enjoy your mansions here on Earth, because needless to say, we don’t think you will be mom’s neighbors.

To all the angels of mercy at Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice Care that gave her such compassionate care and love over these last four years.  You became her second family and she loved you dearly, and we know you will miss those “friendly” love pats on your faces.  You have earned your wings and we will be forever grateful to you.

Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: W. Gary Vaughn
Fred O'Brien
Obituary: Winfred Lewis O’Brien
Thomas Green
Obituary: Thomas E. Green
Sarah Morris
Obituary: Sarah Rebekah Morris

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Theresa May Patty
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jerry D. Speas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Freda Marie Schmucker
Thomas Holbert
Obituary: Thomas D. Holbert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thomas Green
Paulette West
Obituary: Paulette Susan West