Obituary: Anna Ruth Merriman

Anna Ruth Merriman, 93, of Parkersburg died March 11, 2021 Parkersburg Care Center. She was born in Buckhannon, WV a daughter of the late Fred Guy Morrison and Elizabeth Ann Bennett.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, watching Christian programming, reading her well worn and marked Bible, and raising her family. She loved her beautiful flowers and believed every flower was God smiling back at her.

She is survived by six children Patty Shreve of Parkersburg, Buddy Shreve (Alice) of Phillip, WV, Karen Swiger (Melvin) of Parkersburg, Fred Shreve (Betty) of Parkersburg, David Shreve (Sandy) of Vienna, WV and William Merriman, Jr. (Rachel) of Parkersburg; and a brother Ernest Morrison of Ohio. Ruth had eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. We would also like to recognize her special friends Annie Sacchi, Jackie Starkey, and the late Wilma Pence.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William O. Merriman, Sr. and two sisters Esta Costello and Lucy Ware.

As mom sank deeper into dementia we discovered she had been taken advantage of by greedy televangelists, phony charities, and threatening phone calls soliciting money. Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you.” We know mother has a room in one of those mansions. To the above mentioned, enjoy your mansions here on Earth, because needless to say, we don’t think you will be mom’s neighbors.

To all the angels of mercy at Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice Care that gave her such compassionate care and love over these last four years. You became her second family and she loved you dearly, and we know you will miss those “friendly” love pats on your faces. You have earned your wings and we will be forever grateful to you.

Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

