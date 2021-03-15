Advertisement

Obituary: Gerald L. Lockhart

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gerald L. Lockhart, 74, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior, March 14, 2021.

He was born December 23, 1946, in Parkersburg WV, to the late Otas G. Lockhart and Beulah O. Gerber.  He retired from Elkem Metals after 30 years.

Gerald loved watching Ohio State sports and caring for his pets.  Before the pandemic, he enjoyed serving at the Belpre Senior Citizens Center where he drove the van and enjoyed hanging out with friends.

Surviving are his son Tim Lockhart and Karmen of Parkersburg WV, daughter Tammy Husk and husband Russell of Vienna WV, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, one nephew and one niece.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers David and Michael Lockhart and one infant sister Delores Lockhart.

Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private family service at a later date.  In memory of Gerald donations can be made to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center 1614 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714.  Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

