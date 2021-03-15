Advertisement

Obituary: James Berl Marks

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
James Berl Marks, 74 of Belleville, WV passed away March 12, 2021 after an 8 year battle with cancer.

He was born August 27, 1947, a son of the late Berl E. Marks and Ruth G. Whited.

James was a member of the Belleville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Marks of Belleville, Jeanne (Mike) Dawson of Belleville, WV; grandchildren, Randy Dawson, Trista Dawson; great grandson, CJ; brother, Tom (Connie) Marks; sisters, Patty (John) Chapman, Linda (Danny) Murray; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naoma Jean Marks; sister, Betty Webb.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Donations can be made to the Strecker Cancer Center 400 Matthew St. #1635 Marietta, OH 45750. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Marks family.

