Obituary: Jon P. West

Jon P. West, 56 of Parkersburg passed away March 14, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Wood County the son of the late Layman B. West and Louise Ellen Jones West of Parkersburg.

He had at one time worked in banking with the P.N.C. Bank and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He loved spending time with his family and had a big heart, was selfless and was the caregiver for his Mother over the past several years.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his son, Derek West of Parkersburg, His companion, Bradley Pasquale of Parkersburg, his grandson, Charlie Campbell. His brothers and sisters, Mike Bee, Dave Bee, Jeff Bee, Steve West, Chris West, Scott West, Amber Shoemaker and Ellen Shrader as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony West.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

