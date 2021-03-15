Advertisement

Obituary: June E. Voshel

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
June E. Voshel, 75, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 4, 1945 in Marietta, OH to the late Bernard and Violet Louise (Cox) Ritchie.

June had worked in the kitchen at Marietta Memorial Hospital and as a decorator for Fenton Art Glass, retiring from both.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Bigley (Gloria) and David Bigley (Shauna); nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Reynolds (Kenny) and a niece, Bethann Hanes and her son, Logan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Voshel and a granddaughter, Jennifer Bigley.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors of Marietta for their care and compassion.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a graveside service being planned for a later date.

