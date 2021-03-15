Obituary: Karen Louise Smith

Karen Louise Smith, 77, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home in Vienna, West Virginia.

She was born May 5, 2021 in Elizabeth, WV, a daughter of the late Neva Cain Bennett and Encil Davis.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Neva Bennett; and her brother, Mike Davis.

She is survived by her loving children, Beth Ann Smith and Michael Smith, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Zoe Smith, Kylee Smith, Carly Smith and Lilly Smith. She also leaves behind her dearest sisters, Ann West and Debbie Buckhannon; and her brothers, Jon and Mark Davis, whom she adored.

Karen was a passionate and humorous woman who cherished her family. Much of her life consisted of quick-wit and laughter, as well as a persistent stubbornness which she evenly distributed amongst her loved ones. Her legacy as an enthusiastic Disney-goer, antique collector, and artist will be remembered by all who knew her. Karen was an elegant woman who held herself with much refinement and grace. However, her large personality and even larger humor reigned right alongside her elegance.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

For those not wishing to send floral or condolence tributes, trees may be planted in memory of Karen by following this link: https://www.treesforachange.com/collections/memorial-trees-sympathy-gifts.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Smith Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.