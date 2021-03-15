Obituary: Kathleen (Gaier) Merriman

Kathleen (Gaier) Merriman, 95 of Seminole, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away in her sleep on October 27, 2020 at her residence in Florida. She was born February 15, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of the late Anthony N. and Mary Ann Joyce Gaier.

Kathleen was raised in Pittsburgh and graduated from St. Wendelin’s Catholic High School in 1943. She worked as a telephone operator for Crucible Steel where she eventually became a supervisor. In 1948, she met her future husband, Robert, at a dance and in 1950 they were married. Soon after marriage, she and Robert moved to Parkersburg where they raised their family. She was a loving wife and mother and supported her children in their endeavors. She loved cooking, sewing, craft making and dancing, and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Kathleen was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary’s Parish for over 60 years where she made many friends and fond memories.

Surviving are her sons: Robert Merriman (Andrea) of Salem, SC, Gary Merriman (Vicki) of Sunset SC and Dean Merriman (Susan) of Parkersburg.

She also leaves behind her loving grandsons Eric, Chad, Ryan, Richard, Douglas, Tyler and Michael Merriman, along with loving granddaughters Abby Merriman, Erin Jones and Katie Chandler, and sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her sister and brother-in-law, Delores and George Leary.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday March 20, 11AM at the Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Steve Vallelonga officiating. Interment of cremated remains will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery alongside her loving husband.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.