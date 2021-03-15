Obituary: Roger Dean Enoch

Roger Dean Enoch, 78 of Goose Creek Road, Wirt County, passed away unexpectedly, March 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 24, 1942 in Wood County, a son of the late Yancey and Ruth Stukey Enoch.

Mr. Enoch was raised in Nicolette, graduated from Parkersburg High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Burning Springs Masonic Lodge #132. He retired from G. E. Plastics, formerly Borg-Warner, from which he still has a host of friends who will miss him dearly.

Dean attended The Warehouse Church where he had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. For several years, Dean hosted a pig-roast at his “Sears House” on Goose Creek that was attended by scores of his friends from Marbon, many out-of-state hunting buddies who had spent several seasons hunting there and numerous friends who thought highly of him.

Surviving are his two sons: Rick and David Enoch, former wives Janet and Mary and grandsons Tony and Sean. He also leaves behind brothers Bob and Ken and special friends Sue Baker and Johnny Brookover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sue Masters and brother Tim Enoch.

In following Dean’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Leavitt funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.