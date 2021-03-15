Obituary: Sarah Rebekah Morris

Sarah Rebekah Morris passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer. She died at home, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Sarah was the daughter of John Wellington Morris and Barbara Lane Kerns Morris, and the granddaughter of Robert and Edna Kerns and Wellington and Inez Morris. These family members preceded her in death and are now rejoicing to see her again.

Sarah is survived by her two daughters, Lola Wellington Patterson (Court) and Penny Lane Stout; sisters, Amy Powers and Christy Morris Bird (Darrin); nephew Jarvis Ramey; cousin Lori Kerns Rice (Jeff); uncle David Kerns; fierce friends Jamie Marion Cutlip, Mandie Mitchell Jones, Becky Brewer Rose, Christy Pippin Roseberry (BF and TW 4ever), Rita Parker, and Sage McColligan; love and partner, Skip Gunn; wonderful work friends Jaime Caverly, Sarah Romans, Whitney McAtee, Joe Ayo, and Clinton Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sarah was a 2000 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, where she was active in AFJROTC and Madrigals. She worked as a phlebotomist before becoming and administrative assistant at Jan Dils Law Offices. She loved being Lola and Penny’s mom, spending time with family and friends, playing cards, and auctioning. She had a beautiful singing voice. Sarah was kind, caring, intelligent, and witty, her smile and laugh brightened any room, and her sense of humor ran from goofy to wicked.

A memorial service will be planned by her family and friends and will be announced at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Morris family.

