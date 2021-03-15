Obituary: Thomas E. Green

Thomas E Green, 58, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 10, 2021.

Tom was born in Parkersburg, WV, July 26, 1962 to the late Henry E Green and Sandra J Rexroad Green.

He was a 1980 graduate of Parkersburg High School. His favorite pastimes were golf and fishing. Tom loved to laugh and spend time with his grandkids.

He is survived by three children: Thomas Green II of Parkersburg WV, Tabitha Harbrecht (Joseph) of Pataskala OH and Tracy Jodon of Parkersburg WV. Twelve grandkids: Braden Green, Thomas Green, Addison Braun, Joseph Harbrecht, Natalie Harbrecht, Isaiah Harbrecht, Kenton Harbrecht, Zane Harbrecht, Emalyn Harbrecht, ZoeKate Harbrecht, Chelsey Jodon, Cailyn Jodon. Three brothers: Timothy (Elizabeth) Green of Kenna WV, Troy (Debbie) Green of Rocky Point NC, Ty Green of Parkersburg WV.

A gathering in his memory will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a donation would be appreciated to help with expenses, with any excess going to his children.

Donations can be made to: https://www.paypal.me/TabiHarb

