Obituary: W. Gary Vaughn

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
W. Gary Vaughn, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away March 11, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born July 2, 1942, a son of the late Herbert and Juanita Prunty Vaughn.

Gary is survived by his wife, Wanda; two sons, Dakota William and Ryan Nicholas Vaughn; step-son, Michael Burrows (Stacy); two step-grandchildren, Holli and Jacob; one sister, Evelyn Molkentin (Raymond) of Florida; special friend, Charolett Milhoan; his buddy, Kirk Ward; and his dog, Bud.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Vaughn; and one brother, Jim Vaughn.

At Gary’s request there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St is honored to serve the Vaughn family.

