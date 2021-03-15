Obituary: Winfred Lewis O’Brien

Winfred Lewis O’Brien, 71, of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on May 4, 1949 in Sistersville, WV the son of the late Keith F. and Lois Belle Henderson O’Brien.

Fred graduated from Sistersville High School and furthered his education at Glenville State. He retired from Momentive after thirty years. Fred enjoyed a good round of golf, biking with his son and traveling in his VW blue bug. He will be remembered for his photography, having photographed many sports and activities at Parkersburg High School.

Fred is survived by his wife of fifty years, Paula Moore O’Brien, son Jamie O’Brien, sisters Cherrie Stanley (Ralph), Pat Antoline, brother Brian O’Brien (Lori), several nieces and nephews, sisters in law Ingrid Ives, Becki Wilson (Terry) brothers in law Larry Moore (Betsy), and Jamie Moore (Connie).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Christie O’Brien, brother in law Vic Antoline and niece Crystal Hanna.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg High School Foundation.

