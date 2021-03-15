Advertisement

Paige Adams to play softball at Marietta College

By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Paige Adams will be able to play her college softball close to home.

Adams has accept an invitation to join the Marietta College Pioneers program.

She had her signing celebration Monday afternoon with family, coaches and teamates on hand for the occasion at Parkersburg South.

For Adams, Marietta College is a perfect feet for her academic and athletic pursuits.

Adams will be working towards a degree in Health Science in her years at Marietta College.

