Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club holding sports equipment drive for kids

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club is having a sports equipment drive for kids.

This drive is being put together by the club’s “Youth of the Year” Jason Clayton and the county’s parks and recreation department.

The non-profit organization is putting this to provide all children Pleasants County with sports equipment.

“We’re accepting any type of sporting equipment. So, it doesn’t just have to be Spring sports. It could be Fall, Winter sports as well. So, we’ve accepted everything from baseball bats to baseball gloves, to softballs, to basketballs, to cleats. We’re accepting anything and everything,” says Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Director. “The big part of this is just ensure that we get every kid that needs equipment that equipment. Whether that be for volleyball or baseball.”

The sports equipment drive is going on until March 26.

If you would like to donate to this cause you can drop off your equipment to the Jim Spence Center in Pleasants County.

The sports equipment will be redistributed on March 29.

