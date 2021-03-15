Advertisement

Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club holding sports equipment drive for kids

Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club holding sports equipment drive for kids
Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club holding sports equipment drive for kids(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Boys and Girls Club is having a sports equipment drive for kids.

This drive is being put together by the club’s “Youth of the Year” Jason Clayton and the county’s parks and recreation department.

The non-profit organization is putting this to provide all children Pleasants County with sports equipment.

“We’re accepting any type of sporting equipment. So, it doesn’t just have to be Spring sports. It could be Fall, Winter sports as well. So, we’ve accepted everything from baseball bats to baseball gloves, to softballs, to basketballs, to cleats. We’re accepting anything and everything,” says Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Director. “The big part of this is just ensure that we get every kid that needs equipment that equipment. Whether that be for volleyball or baseball.”

The sports equipment drive is going on until March 26.

If you would like to donate to this cause you can drop off your equipment to the Jim Spence Center in Pleasants County.

The sports equipment will be redistributed on March 29.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing since early Sunday morning.
Update: Monroe County teenagers found
File image
Woman taken to hospital after hit-and-run incident, authorities say
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County
The Wood County Crash Team was called to investigate Friday morning after a car crashed into a...
UPDATE: Person killed in Wadesville Road crash identified
Some trees were rotting, some were off-balance, and some were too tall.
Marietta trees removed due to public safety concerns

Latest News

Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
Crews form 2 departments respond to report of house fire
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 3/15/21
Forecast for March 15th
Forecast for March 15th