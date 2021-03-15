Road closures planned in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Otterslide Pony Truss Bridge on CR 7/13, at milepost 0.22, Slab Creek Box Beam Bridge on CR 28, at milepost 7.37, and Cornwallis Bridge on Ritchie County Route 5, will be subject to single lane closures due to routine bridge inspections on Wednesday, March 17, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The bridge inspections will take place between the hours of 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Minor delays are expected and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

