Warren High School senior becomes state champion

MARENGA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Congratulations are in order for Warren High School senior Peyten Kellar, who won the Ohio Division II Individual State Championship on Sunday.

The championship match was held at Highlands High School in Marenga, Ohio.

Kellar defeated Douglas Terry of Granville in a 3-1 decision to take the 152lb weight class division.

The senior finishes out his final season with an overall record of 36-0 to go undefeated on the season.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.