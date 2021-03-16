Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicole Hennes

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Nicole Hennes has maintained a 4.0 GPA at Warren High School for each of her first three years.

She is a volleyball player, and has run track for the Warren Warriors. She says she is also a big fan of art.

“I really love to do art,” Nicole said. “I love to paint, especially. Oil and paint and watercolors are my favorites, and I really just always been into artistic things as well as academic and athletic, so I guess I kind of like to dabble in everything.”

Nicole says she has made significant improvements in her time management and organization, which has led to continued success at the academic level.

“I used to be way less organized my freshman and sophomore year,” said Nicole. “My main thing is not skipping my sleep. Like, I never stay up super late to do assignments, because I’d rather be ready the next day than be stressed all night and all morning.”

Nicole’s teachers have also taken notice of her success and aptitude for knowledge, such as her chemistry teacher Sam Wilder. He praises her for being willing to learn at all times.

“She is a student,” said Wilder. “And what I mean by that is she is genuinely interested in learning. A lot of the students that I have are interested in just memorizing to take a test, and Nicole genuinely wants to learn, and I think that’s one of the things that sets her way apart from everybody else.”

Nicole hopes to go to college and become a physical therapist.

