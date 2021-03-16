JumpStart Savings Bill passes through W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Newly elected West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore has had the JumpStart Savings Bill at the center of his agenda, and that bill has passed the West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously.

The bill would allow residents of the state to enter a vocational program or trade and be able to save money for future expenses.

The bill now will head to Governor Justice’s desk to be signed, and Moore is optimistic that the governor will sign it.

Moore says that this bill will help residents enter the workforce and stay employed right after high school.

“We got 25 percent of the population here in the state of West Virginia has a college degree,” said Moore. “75 percent of the state does not. What do we do for that other 75 percent? And that’s who that program is looking out for here that I’ve introduced. So, it’s a really exciting opportunity.”

Moore says this bill’s passage is only the beginning, and he is excited to move forward with other items on his agenda.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.