Lane closure scheduled on Oxbow Bridge

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Oxbow Bridge located on WV 47, at milepost 5.67, will be subject to a single lane closure due to a bridge inspection beginning on Thursday, March 18, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closure is expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain two-way traffic; therefore, motorists should not experience any significant delays. However, they should reduce their speed, follow the direction of flaggers and traffic control, and use caution through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.

