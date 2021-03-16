Mommy Mart set to take place this weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mommy Mart Spring & Summer Consignment Event is set to take place March 18-20 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The event is an opportunity for parents to shop consignment children’s clothing in a variety of sizes and styles.

There is also a “Sneak Peek Pre-Sale,” and those who purchase tickets have the opportunity to shop before the general public. Proceeds from tickets will be donated to local charities.

All clothing is provided by area residents, who consign their items. Some shoes and books will be available, as well.

Shoppers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and to bring bags in which to carry their purchases. And they are asked not to bring purses. The event is designed to be attended by adults only.

