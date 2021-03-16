Advertisement

Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial

Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man trying to kidnap her daughter.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 3/15/21 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a short deliberation, a jury found a mother charged with reporting a phony child abduction not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency.

Santana Adams took the stand in her own defense Friday and testified about the incident that took place nearly two years ago at the Huntington Mall.

Adams claimed an Egyptian man pulled her daughter’s hair and tried to kidnap her.

The man accused, who testified via video conference from Egypt, says he believed everything was normal and was surprised when the police approached him.

For our previous coverage click here.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury is deliberating in the case of a mother charged with making up a story about a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

The trial resumed Monday afternoon in Cabell County for Santana Adams.

The state refused rebuttal witness from the defense Monday. Closing arguments wrapped up and the jury was dismissed to begin deliberations.

Adams took the stand in her own defense Friday and testified about the incident that took place nearly two years ago at the Huntington Mall.

She claimed an Egyptian man pulled her daughter’s hair and tried to kidnap her.

The man accused, who testified via video conference from Egypt, says he believed everything was normal and was surprised when the police approached him.

The defense rested Friday afternoon and court adjourned before 5 p.m. Friday.

If found guilty, Adams faces up to six months in jail and a fine up to $500.

Click here for our previous coverage.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
UPDATE: House ruined by fire in Lubeck
Missing since early Sunday morning.
Update: Monroe County teenagers found
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County
One cat was found dead in a trash bag.
Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.

Latest News

Police charged Benjamin Williams, 26, of Buckhannon with uttering after he allegedly tried to...
Upshur County man jailed after allegedly trying to cash stolen check in Vienna
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta
Road closure planned on Franklin Avenue in Athens
Thrifted clothes on the rack
Mommy Mart set to take place this weekend
Vaccinations
Ohio lowers age limit for vaccine to 16 years old and up