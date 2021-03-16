Obituary: Daniel Lee Ireland

Daniel Lee Ireland, 84, of Belpre, died March 16, 2021 at his residence.

Daniel was born November 30, 1936 in Pullman, WV and was the son of the late Charles Clyde and Mildred Davis Ireland.

Daniel retired from River Gas after 30 years of Service. He was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church in Marietta. He had been a member of the Army Reserves, the American Cancer Society and the St. Marys Golf Course. He enjoyed woodworking, painting and playing golf.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara Kerns Ireland; sister Marye Hoover of Youngstown, OH; 7 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Ireland, an infant sister, and a nephew William Ireland II.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday March 19, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Diann O’Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 3-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Avenue, Marietta OH 45750 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

