Obituary: Johanna (Anne) Jacoba Van Laarhoven Ross

Johanna (Anne) Jacoba Van Laarhoven Ross, 89, of Williamstown, WV formerly of Spruce Pine and Greensboro, NC, died March 11, 2021 in Belpre, Ohio. She was born May 14, 1931 to the late Hendrikus Van Laarhoven and Maria Van Der Kraan Van Laarhoven in Wateringen, The Netherlands. She was a devoted wife to SFC Donald E. Ross of Parkersburg, WV who preceded her in death when KIA on April 23, 1969. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Cliff) Frescura of South Pasadena, California, Rachel Verkade of Marietta, Ohio and Patricia Kelly of Marietta, Ohio; 11 grandchildren Olivia, Dominic (Melissa Payne), Victoria (Brandon Snyder) and Isabella Frescura; Taylor (Katrina) Black, Julia and Nico Verkade; Jackson (Aura), Donald (Delaney McMenamin), Dylan and Adan Kelly; one great granddaughter Kensley Black; her brother in law Dallas “Gene” Ross and a host of other relatives and friends locally and around the world who mourn her passing. A survivor of the German occupation of Holland in WW II, Anne led an adventurous life that included visiting many countries .

After becoming an American citizen in 1956, she served for five years in the US Army at bases in Georgia, Japan and Germany, gave six decades of devoted care to the sick and had an unwavering allegiance to her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter whose lives she filled with her love, presence and deep pride in their accomplishments, a legacy they will all forever carry with them. A private memorial service will occur at 2 pm on March 19, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marietta, Ohio where she was a member. Honoring her last wish, her family will inter her cremains with her husband at Lafayette Cemetery Park in Fayetteville, NC on June 4, 2021.

