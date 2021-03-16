Obituary: John R. Ashley

John R. Ashley, 77, of Reedy, passed away March 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 1, 1943 in Charleston, the son of the late John W. and Ruby White Ashley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Matthew Ashley; a daughter, Alecia Ann Kendall.

John was a retired Mon-Power lineman, co-owner/operator of Ashley’s Electric and Farm Supply and a retired master electrician.

He was a sports fan. John coached youth wrestling, midget league football, Little League, Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth baseball. His pastimes included farming, horses and hunting.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Shamblin Ashley; daughter, Kara (Duke) Hardway of Buckhannon; son, Malcolm (Carla) Ashley of Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; three step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren.

His request for cremation has been honored and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

