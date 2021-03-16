Obituary: Kenneth Dale Smith

Kenneth Dale Smith, 92, of Mt. Zion, WV passed away on March 14, 2021, at Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born in Calhoun County, WV, on July 18, 1934, a son of the late Ruby and Ona Roberts Smith.

He served in the US Navy in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955 and was on standby ready from 1955 until 1959. He served in the Wyoming National Guard from 1981 to 1983. He retired from construction work in New York in 1996 and moved back to West Virginia in 1999. He was a Christian by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Glendale, Denzil, Donald, and Aden; three sisters, Beulah, Eula, and Betty; two step-sons, Edward Riefenhauser and Ronnie Westfall.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Edgell Smith; three children by a previous marriage, Patrice of New York, Kenneth of Florida, and Mary Dale of New York; one brother, Frank of New York; sisters, Bonnie Bird of Grantsville, WV and Freeda of Ohio; three step-sons, Charles Riefenhauser and Gary of New York and Terry (Butch) Westfall of Alaska; four grandsons; one granddaughter; 16 step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, with Jerry Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

