Obituary: Rev. Dewey Lee Tanner

Rev. Dewey Lee Tanner, 79 of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was born May 22, 1941 at Nebo, a son of the late Andy and Gertrude Tanner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, who preceded him by one week, Janet M. Tanner; and brothers, Russell “Russ” Tanner, and Dana Tanner.

He was a founding member of the Tanner Boys Quartet, and preached at countless churches and revivals. Until recent years, he led a weekly church service for the residents at the Clay Health Care Center at Big Otter. He was the pastor of the Nebo Baptist Church for twenty-seven years, where he was a church member since 1957. He was also a retired bus driver for the Clay County Board of Education, with 30 years of service. Dewey had a huge heart, and was always ready to help a neighbor in need.

He leaves behind his sons, Rick Tanner (Pam) of Nebo, Randy Tanner (Diane) of Arnoldsburg, Tim Tanner (Christina) of Sutton, and Scott Tanner (Shelly) of Scott Depot. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; brother, Carmel Tanner of Nebo; sisters, Wanda Watkins of Chloe, and Carol Copen of Nebo; uncles, Ron Dawson, and Don Dawson.

The family would like to thank Molly Hypes and the staff of Hubbard Hospice for the loving care and compassion that they provided for Dewey during his illness.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Nebo. There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are in the care of John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

