Officers watching drivers on St. Patrick’s Day in and outside of Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Patrick’s day is tomorrow.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department will be mindful of people getting to and from the bars.

Because of the anticipated increase of people going out to drink for the holiday, the wood county sheriff’s department will be watching for reckless or impaired driving, including those hoping to cross the state border from Ohio for the more lax bar restrictions in West Virginia.

“Yes, that will definitely bring people across the river. Just like everything else. If the gas is ten cents cheaper in Ohio people go to Ohio. If you can come over here and drink in a bar where you can’t get as many people on their side of the River, sure they’re going to come over here. Everybody is human and they want to have whatever does best for their system. So, if it’s coming to West Virginia they’ll definitely be here,” says Wood County Sheriff, Steve Stephens.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department wants to remind people to be careful and cognizant of their drinking.

Always have a designated driver or call a cab or ride sharing service.

