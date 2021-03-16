Ohio lowers age limit for vaccine to 16 years old and up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the coronavirus vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 16 by month’s end.

The governor says the expansion is warranted with a significant increase in vaccine doses expected soon.

DeWine said Tuesday that people 40 and older will be eligible beginning Friday, along with people suffering from cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

Anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on March 29.

While visiting a mass vaccination clinic in Cleveland Tuesday, Governor DeWine also announced expanded vaccine eligibility in Ohio beginning on March 19, 2021, for phases 1E and 2C. Phase 1E includes those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity. Phase 2C extends eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 and older. Between these two eligible groups, 1.6 million more Ohioans will have access to the vaccine.

Beginning on March 29, eligibility will be expanded to all Ohioans ages 16 and older. FDA emergency use authorization only allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The governor says there is a moral imperative to move as quickly as possible to vaccinate all Ohioans who want a shot.

