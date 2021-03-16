OHP salutes another “Saved by the Belt” story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -A Marietta man is honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, for wearing a seat belt during a crash during February’s stretch of brutal winter weather, where he escaped without serious injuries.

Mykal Baker was driving to his job in Parkersburg February 18th, when his pickup truck overturned on route 7 in Washington County.

Baker was presented with the “Saved by the Belt” award Tuesday by troopers with the Highway Patrol, at the Patrol’s Marietta post.

One of those troopers, Steven Rogers, responded to the crash.

”Because I didn’t see anyone giving medical attention or trying to assist anyone, and everyone was just standing there, that’s not a good sign,” Tpr. Rogers recalls. “When I walked up to the people at the scene, I found that the driver was one of the people standing there talking, without a noticeable scratch on him.”

Mykal, who’s been driving on his own for just 6 months, says when he was growing up, his parents told him to always wear a seat belt.

Early data from 2020 shows 487 people were killed in traffic crashes in Ohio where a safety belt was available, but not used.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.