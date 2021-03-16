Advertisement

OHP salutes another “Saved by the Belt” story

By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -A Marietta man is honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, for wearing a seat belt during a crash during February’s stretch of brutal winter weather, where he escaped without serious injuries.

Mykal Baker was driving to his job in Parkersburg February 18th, when his pickup truck overturned on route 7 in Washington County.

Baker was presented with the “Saved by the Belt” award Tuesday by troopers with the Highway Patrol, at the Patrol’s Marietta post.

One of those troopers, Steven Rogers, responded to the crash.

”Because I didn’t see anyone giving medical attention or trying to assist anyone, and everyone was just standing there, that’s not a good sign,” Tpr. Rogers recalls. “When I walked up to the people at the scene, I found that the driver was one of the people standing there talking, without a noticeable scratch on him.”

Mykal, who’s been driving on his own for just 6 months, says when he was growing up, his parents told him to always wear a seat belt.

Early data from 2020 shows 487 people were killed in traffic crashes in Ohio where a safety belt was available, but not used.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
UPDATE: House ruined by fire in Lubeck
Missing since early Sunday morning.
Update: Monroe County teenagers found
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County
One cat was found dead in a trash bag.
Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. woman cleared in false abduction trial
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. woman cleared in false abduction trial
WTAP News @ 5 - No spring break for Marietta College
WTAP News @ 5 - No spring break for Marietta College
WTAP News @ 5 - Officers watching drivers on St. Patrick's Day
WTAP News @ 5 - Officers watching drivers on St. Patrick's Day