Road closure planned on Franklin Avenue in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens has announced that Franklin Avenue will be closed between Merkle Street and Evans Street on Wednesday, March 17 from 8 A.M. until completion for a sanitary sewer repair. There will be no through or emergency traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Parking will also be removed in the immediate area.

Those with additional questions may contact the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at (740) 593-7636.

