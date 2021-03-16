Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 403 Scammel Street, between 4th Street and 5th Street. Work will begin Thursday, March 18 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting.

Scammel Street will be closed between 4th Street and 5th Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Scammel Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Scammel Street in front of 403 Scammel Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 19. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Those with additional questions can contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

