Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
UPDATE: House ruined by fire in Lubeck
Missing since early Sunday morning.
Update: Monroe County teenagers found
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County
One cat was found dead in a trash bag.
Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.

Latest News

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
French bulldogs came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years...
Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
Road closure planned on Franklin Avenue in Athens