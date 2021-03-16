Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two dozen cats have been dumped illegally in Jackson County.

Of the cats abandoned, two were killed on the road and one was found dead in a trash bag. This is all according to Kathy Stone of Operation Fancy Free Incorporated, a group that works to control the cat population. The organization has been working to vaccinate, test, and spay or neuter the cats. This on top of finding them housing.

Stone said, “If it was one cat, it’s easy to do. When you’re looking at 23 cats, it’s a nightmare for a bunch of people.”

Among those still alive that have been captured, nine have been moved to foster homes, another nine are in a shelter, and one is being treated at a hospital.

Several are sick with leukemia.

Stone said that, although the extent of this dumping is unique, it’s a frequent issue in Jackson County.

“We have to stop more cats from being born. The problem is people don’t do that. When they get a cat, they just don’t get it spayed or neutered and the next thing you know you’ve got six kittens, and the next thing you know they’re overwhelmed and they just go dump them,” she said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats, call Stone at 304- 531-8710. Their vaccinations, flea treatments, and spaying or neutering will all be free.

Stone said, “All people have to do is provide some love and safety and a little bit of effort to come and meet them and a carrier to take them home.”

Operation Fancy Free Incorporated is also offering a $150 reward for anyone who turns in the cat-dumper to the state police.

Stone said, “Nobody had 23 cats and now have none that somebody doesn’t know about it.”

