Upshur County man jailed after allegedly trying to cash stolen check in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities charged an Upshur County man with uttering on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to cash a stolen check at the Community Bank branch in Vienna, police said.

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and given a $15,000 bond. He was taken to the Wood County Holding Center to await transfer to the North Central Regional Jail.

According to Vienna Police, Williams ran away as an officer arrived as he was trying to cash the check in the drive-thru lane at the bank at 2400 Grand Central Ave. However, a civilian chased Williams down and held him nearby until officers arrived a short time later, police said.

Police also discovered that Williams was wanted on two warrants for similar crimes in Parkersburg.

If convicted, police said he faces one to 10 years in prison for each count.

