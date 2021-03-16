Washington County gearing up for local elections this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There’s just three weeks left before early voting begins for Ohio’s primaries.

And unlike the hectic voting season of 2020, the elections are mostly local. There are no statewide elections slated this year for either West Virginia or Ohio.

In fact, in Washington County, the only contested primary races-among candidates for public office-are Belpre’s auditor and city council president.

There are several local and township levies, including an income tax levy for Marietta City Schools, and one issue for a liquor permit in Belpre.

”We will start early voting here in the office April 6. Your last day to register is April 5,” says Karen Pawloski, Deputy Director of the Washington County Board of Elections. “If you haven’t registered yet, we encourage you to do so.”>

76% of Washington County’s eligible voters cast ballots in last November’s general election. Pawloski doesn’t expect that kind of a turnout, especially in the primary. She does predict a good turnout in Marietta, where the school levy will be decided.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.