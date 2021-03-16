Advertisement

Washington County gearing up for local elections this year

By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There’s just three weeks left before early voting begins for Ohio’s primaries.

And unlike the hectic voting season of 2020, the elections are mostly local. There are no statewide elections slated this year for either West Virginia or Ohio.

In fact, in Washington County, the only contested primary races-among candidates for public office-are Belpre’s auditor and city council president.

There are several local and township levies, including an income tax levy for Marietta City Schools, and one issue for a liquor permit in Belpre.

”We will start early voting here in the office April 6. Your last day to register is April 5,” says Karen Pawloski, Deputy Director of the Washington County Board of Elections. “If you haven’t registered yet, we encourage you to do so.”>

76% of Washington County’s eligible voters cast ballots in last November’s general election. Pawloski doesn’t expect that kind of a turnout, especially in the primary. She does predict a good turnout in Marietta, where the school levy will be decided.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
UPDATE: House ruined by fire in Lubeck
Missing since early Sunday morning.
Update: Monroe County teenagers found
The couple had been selling drugs in their upstairs apartment in Belpre.
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Washington County
One cat was found dead in a trash bag.
Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
Eligibility for vaccines for pre-existing conditions expanded in W.Va.

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. woman cleared in false abduction trial
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. woman cleared in false abduction trial
OHP salutes another “Saved by the Belt” story
WTAP News @ 5 - No spring break for Marietta College
WTAP News @ 5 - No spring break for Marietta College
WTAP News @ 5 - Officers watching drivers on St. Patrick's Day
WTAP News @ 5 - Officers watching drivers on St. Patrick's Day