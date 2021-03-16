Advertisement

Wood County Schools announces winners for the 2021 Wood Whispers creative writing magazine

Wood Whispers 2021
Wood Whispers 2021(WTAP)
Mar. 16, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools has announced its 2021 middle and high school creative writing winners, who will be honorably mentioned in the district’s annual Wood Whispers student literary magazine.

All students who submit a work of art or creative writing to the journal have their pieces published. In addition, first-, second-, and third-place winners in high school and middle school are selected in each of the various art and writing categories, and honored in the journal.

Additionally, a cover artist and signature poet are selected from the entire pool of both middle and high school submissions.

Typically, a luncheon is held to honor the winners but, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, that will not be possible this year.

Copies of the magazine will be available for purchase for $5 at the school district’s Board office beginning in May.

To view the full list of this year’s winners, click here.

