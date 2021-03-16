WV Boys high school basketball poll- March 15
Boys high school basketball poll in West Virginia for March 15
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. George Washington (7) 5-0 97 2
2. Morgantown (3) 4-1 89 1
3. Cabell Midland 2-1 77 3
4. Martinsburg 1-1 54 4
5. University 2-0 53 8
6. Huntington 4-0 50 NR
7. Wheeling Park 3-1 34 6
8. Greenbrier East 3-1 22 NR
9. South Charleston 3-0 20 NR
10. Musselman 1-1 18 10
Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Capital 9, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4, St. Albans 3, Hedgesville 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Shady Spring 3-0 88 2
3. Nitro 4-0 80 4
4. Wheeling Central 4-1 68 3
5. Fairmont Senior 3-0 55 5
6. North Marion 3-0 44 8
7. Lincoln County 4-0 23 NR
8. Notre Dame 0-1 19 6
(tie) Logan 2-3 19 7
10. Westside 0-1 13 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Grafton 11, Berkeley Springs 8, Hampshire 5, Trinity 5, Herbert Hoover 1.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (6) 3-0 96 2
2. Poca (4) 3-1 93 1
3. Charleston Catholic 2-2 81 4
4. St. Marys 2-1 56 5
5. Chapmanville 1-2 52 6
6. Magnolia 2-2 45 7
7. Wyoming East 2-1 32 NR
8. Bluefield 1-3 27 3
9. Ravenswood 3-2 20 NR
10. Braxton County 1-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Moorefield 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 6, Clay County 5, Roane County 3, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Ritchie County 2, Buffalo 2, Petersburg 1.
Class A
1. Man (3) 1-0 86 2
2. Tug Valley (1) 3-0 84 4
3. Greater Beckley Christian (4) 1-1 80 1
4. Pendleton County (2) 1-0 66 3
5. Greenbrier West 1-1 56 5
6. Webster County 2-0 49 6
7. Tolsia 2-0 37 8
8. Clay-Battelle 3-1 29 7
9. James Monroe 3-0 25 9
10. Cameron 3-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: East Hardy 5, Tucker County 3, Madonna 3, Gilmer County 2, Tyler Consolidated 1.
