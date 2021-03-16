WV Boys high school basketball poll- March 15

(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7) 5-0 97 2

2. Morgantown (3) 4-1 89 1

3. Cabell Midland 2-1 77 3

4. Martinsburg 1-1 54 4

5. University 2-0 53 8

6. Huntington 4-0 50 NR

7. Wheeling Park 3-1 34 6

8. Greenbrier East 3-1 22 NR

9. South Charleston 3-0 20 NR

10. Musselman 1-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Capital 9, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4, St. Albans 3, Hedgesville 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 3-0 100 1

2. Shady Spring 3-0 88 2

3. Nitro 4-0 80 4

4. Wheeling Central 4-1 68 3

5. Fairmont Senior 3-0 55 5

6. North Marion 3-0 44 8

7. Lincoln County 4-0 23 NR

8. Notre Dame 0-1 19 6

(tie) Logan 2-3 19 7

10. Westside 0-1 13 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Grafton 11, Berkeley Springs 8, Hampshire 5, Trinity 5, Herbert Hoover 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 3-0 96 2

2. Poca (4) 3-1 93 1

3. Charleston Catholic 2-2 81 4

4. St. Marys 2-1 56 5

5. Chapmanville 1-2 52 6

6. Magnolia 2-2 45 7

7. Wyoming East 2-1 32 NR

8. Bluefield 1-3 27 3

9. Ravenswood 3-2 20 NR

10. Braxton County 1-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Moorefield 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 6, Clay County 5, Roane County 3, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Ritchie County 2, Buffalo 2, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Man (3) 1-0 86 2

2. Tug Valley (1) 3-0 84 4

3. Greater Beckley Christian (4) 1-1 80 1

4. Pendleton County (2) 1-0 66 3

5. Greenbrier West 1-1 56 5

6. Webster County 2-0 49 6

7. Tolsia 2-0 37 8

8. Clay-Battelle 3-1 29 7

9. James Monroe 3-0 25 9

10. Cameron 3-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: East Hardy 5, Tucker County 3, Madonna 3, Gilmer County 2, Tyler Consolidated 1.

