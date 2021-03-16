WV Girls high school basketball poll- March 15

(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (1) 3-0 82 2

2. Wheeling Park (6) 3-0 81 1

3. Cabell Midland (2) 2-1 65 7

4. Morgantown 1-0 62 4

5. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 56 5

6. Parkersburg 2-0 49 6

7. George Washington 2-2 35 3

8. Bridgeport 2-1 28 9

9. Capital 3-2 7 NR

10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 6 NR

(tie) Martinsburg 0-3 6 8

(tie) University 4-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, South Charleston 3, Princeton 2, Musselman 2, Greenbrier East 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 6-0 90 1

2. North Marion 2-0 79 2

3. Wayne 4-0 64 4

4. Nitro 3-1 62 3

5. Logan 4-0 54 7

(tie) St. Joseph 4-1 54 10

7. Winfield 2-2 25 6

8. East Fairmont 1-1 21 9

9. PikeView 2-1 17 NR

10. Wheeling Central 2-3 15 8

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 9, Lincoln 4, Midland Trail 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (6) 5-0 85 2

2. Summers County (1) 3-1 78 3

3. Wyoming East (2) 1-1 75 1

4. Frankfort 5-1 66 4

5. St. Marys 3-1 53 5

6. Mingo Central 2-0 38 9

7. Ritchie County 3-1 34 10

8. Charleston Catholic 1-3 18 6

9. Williamstown 1-2 17 7

10. Trinity 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 8, Braxton County 3, Chapmanville 3, Buffalo 2, Magnolia 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Tucker County 4-1 70 2

3. Calhoun 3-1 68 3

4. Webster County 4-0 67 5

5. Tug Valley 2-1 57 4

6. James Monroe 2-0 39 9

7. Cameron 2-1 29 6

8. Sherman 2-0 24 10

9. Tolsia 1-1 22 7

10. River View 3-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, Pocahontas County 5, Greenbrier West 4, Greater Beckley Christian 2, Pendleton County 2, Wahama 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.