WV Girls high school basketball poll- March 15
Associated Press girls high school basketball poll for March 15
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (1) 3-0 82 2
2. Wheeling Park (6) 3-0 81 1
3. Cabell Midland (2) 2-1 65 7
4. Morgantown 1-0 62 4
5. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 56 5
6. Parkersburg 2-0 49 6
7. George Washington 2-2 35 3
8. Bridgeport 2-1 28 9
9. Capital 3-2 7 NR
10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 6 NR
(tie) Martinsburg 0-3 6 8
(tie) University 4-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, South Charleston 3, Princeton 2, Musselman 2, Greenbrier East 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 6-0 90 1
2. North Marion 2-0 79 2
3. Wayne 4-0 64 4
4. Nitro 3-1 62 3
5. Logan 4-0 54 7
(tie) St. Joseph 4-1 54 10
7. Winfield 2-2 25 6
8. East Fairmont 1-1 21 9
9. PikeView 2-1 17 NR
10. Wheeling Central 2-3 15 8
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 9, Lincoln 4, Midland Trail 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (6) 5-0 85 2
2. Summers County (1) 3-1 78 3
3. Wyoming East (2) 1-1 75 1
4. Frankfort 5-1 66 4
5. St. Marys 3-1 53 5
6. Mingo Central 2-0 38 9
7. Ritchie County 3-1 34 10
8. Charleston Catholic 1-3 18 6
9. Williamstown 1-2 17 7
10. Trinity 2-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 8, Braxton County 3, Chapmanville 3, Buffalo 2, Magnolia 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Tucker County 4-1 70 2
3. Calhoun 3-1 68 3
4. Webster County 4-0 67 5
5. Tug Valley 2-1 57 4
6. James Monroe 2-0 39 9
7. Cameron 2-1 29 6
8. Sherman 2-0 24 10
9. Tolsia 1-1 22 7
10. River View 3-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, Pocahontas County 5, Greenbrier West 4, Greater Beckley Christian 2, Pendleton County 2, Wahama 1.
