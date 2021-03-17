Advertisement

Abandoned house goes up in flames

No injuries reported
Abandoned home goes up in flames
Abandoned home goes up in flames
By Jack Selby
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An abandoned house on the 1000 block of Williams Street in Parkersburg caught fire late-Tuesday night.

Wood County Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:42 p.m., but added that no injuries were reported at the scene.

By the time WTAP arrived at the scene shortly after midnight, the flames appeared to have largely died down.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, along with Camden Clark Ambulance Services, responded to the blaze.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

