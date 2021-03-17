Advertisement

Local kids auction off homegrown eggs, ham, and bacon

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Technical Center students are ready to put breakfast on your table. FFA kids worked the ham and bacon while 4H kids helped with eggs.

The meat is as homegrown as it gets.

The process began long before judges inspected the final results. In fact, students started at the very beginning - picking a pig.

FFA member Michelle Sampson knew exactly what she was looking for.

“I know when I go to choose my pig, I always look at their butts to make sure they have a nice foundation to start with and I always pig one for my hams and always one for my bacon,” she said.

Once picked, the process is far from over.

FFA member Rebekah Rowan said, “I think the most difficult process or the most grueling process was probably raising the pigs because you had to spend all that time you know picking the stalls, filling up water, filling up food...,”

The pigs were then sent to the slaughter house. Kids cured, trimmed, shaped, and stored the meat afterwards.

FFA Adviser Kari Brown says students learn important life skills through this project

“If we didn’t have agriculture, we wouldn’t have food, fiber, or the clothing that we’re wearing so these kids are carrying on the tradition and they’re trying to get all the education they can to be self-sufficient. This is one project where they can do that.”

An auction for the food will go live this week and will end Friday night. If interested in bidding, go to cowbuyer.com. You will need to become a member on the website first. You should see a “Become a Member” button at the top of the website page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One cat was found dead in a trash bag.
Two dozen cats illegally dumped in Jackson County
Firefighters from Lubeck and Blennerhassett responded late Monday afternoon to a report of a...
UPDATE: House ruined by fire in Lubeck
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
Police charged Benjamin Williams, 26, of Buckhannon with uttering after he allegedly tried to...
Upshur County man jailed after allegedly trying to cash stolen check in Vienna
Abandoned home goes up in flames
Abandoned house goes up in flames

Latest News

Williams Street Fire
Wake Up MOV, Abandoned house goes up in flames, 3/17/21
generic photos
Vienna Volunteer Fire Department cancels ice cream social
A school official explained that, with spring break, you aren't just dealing with the Covid...
No spring break for Marietta College
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicole Hennes
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever of the Week: Nicole Hennes