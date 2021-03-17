Local kids auction off homegrown eggs, ham, and bacon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Technical Center students are ready to put breakfast on your table. FFA kids worked the ham and bacon while 4H kids helped with eggs.

The meat is as homegrown as it gets.

The process began long before judges inspected the final results. In fact, students started at the very beginning - picking a pig.

FFA member Michelle Sampson knew exactly what she was looking for.

“I know when I go to choose my pig, I always look at their butts to make sure they have a nice foundation to start with and I always pig one for my hams and always one for my bacon,” she said.

Once picked, the process is far from over.

FFA member Rebekah Rowan said, “I think the most difficult process or the most grueling process was probably raising the pigs because you had to spend all that time you know picking the stalls, filling up water, filling up food...,”

The pigs were then sent to the slaughter house. Kids cured, trimmed, shaped, and stored the meat afterwards.

FFA Adviser Kari Brown says students learn important life skills through this project

“If we didn’t have agriculture, we wouldn’t have food, fiber, or the clothing that we’re wearing so these kids are carrying on the tradition and they’re trying to get all the education they can to be self-sufficient. This is one project where they can do that.”

An auction for the food will go live this week and will end Friday night. If interested in bidding, go to cowbuyer.com. You will need to become a member on the website first. You should see a “Become a Member” button at the top of the website page.

