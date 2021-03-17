Advertisement

No spring break for Marietta College

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During your average year, Marietta College students would have been relaxing on the beach last week, but 2021 isn’t your average year.

Colleges around the nation have implemented different measures to prevent spring break Covid outbreaks. Our local Marietta College decided to cancel it all together. Well, they squeezed in a Wednesday off.

Vice President of Communications Tom Perry says the decision was made back in the fall semester. The university was waiting to see how things went but needed to lock down the spring schedule since students were registering for classes.

Perry is confident in the school’s decision.

“You’re not just talking about what’s happening on your campus. All of a sudden now you’re looking at multiple states and all of the different places people are going to go and different communities where they may have a high rate of cases at that time,” he explained.

Perry hopes next year can be different.

